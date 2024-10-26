The ReMix - Favorite Fall foods, homemade Halloween costumes, Flula Makes Five and Cate Blanchett This week on The ReMix, Chef Dan Pagano of Forcella restaurant in the North End cooks up a few fall favorites. A south shore duo is out to bring back physical media with a magazine Artypants. A moving company gives us a few tips on homemade Halloween costumes. German comedian Flula Borg discusses his podcast sitcom series Flula Makes Five. Ukrainian Band Okean Elzy plays at Roadrunner in Boston and some of the proceeds will help the war-torn country of Ukraine. Cate Blanchett and director Alfonso Cuaron discuss their new Apple Plus series Disclaimer. And we talk to the director of the documentary Whatever It Takes, focused on a Natick couple that was targeted by Ebay executives. 00:00:00 - 00:08:03 Favorite Fall foods 00:08:04 - 00:15:07 Artypants Magazine 00:15:08 - 00:18:39 Homemade Halloween Costumes 00:18:40 - 00:20:36 Flula Makes Five 00:20:37 - 00:21:52 Okean Elzy 00:21:53 - 00:23:57 Disclaimer Cate Blanchett 00:23:58 - 00:25:26 Ebay Stalking Documentary