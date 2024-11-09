The ReMix - European slow travel tips, Godzilla turns 70 and Rockefeller tree love story On this week's The ReMix, PBS' Curious Traveler Christine Van Blokland is in Italy to give us some tips on how to slow down your travel when you're in Europe and make it more enjoyable. For the first time since 1959, the Rockefeller Christmas tree is coming from Massachusetts. And there's a love story behind this Norway Spruce being cut down and transported to New York City from West Stockbridge. We meet a Radio City Rockette who's a native of Boxford and why she says to never give up on your dreams. 70 years of Godzilla! Historians look back at what makes this big screen behemoth so great. Movie stars in Boston. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are in the city filming a new movie. The author of Wicked, discusses his book and how it went from a novel to a musical to a film set to be released this month. 00:00:00 - 00:02:02 Rockefeller Christmas Tree 00:02:03 - 00:03:10 Radio City Rockette 00:03:11 - 00:09:21 Curious Traveler Slow Travel 00:09:22 - 00:13:01 Godzilla 70th Annivesary 00:13:02 - 00:15:28 Zendaya and Robert Pattinson 00:15:29 - 00:20:12 Wicked Author on New Movie