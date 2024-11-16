The ReMix - Diary of a Wimpy Kid author talks "Hot Mess" and the theme of his next book In this week's The ReMix, author of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Jeff Kinney discusses his latest book "Hot Mess" and reveals what the theme of book number 20 will be. Also, PBS' Curious Traveler stops by the studio to talk about the importance of educational travel. 00:00:00 - 00:10:50 Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid 00:10:51 - 00:19:50 Educational Travel 00:19:51 - 00:21:53 Young Football Star 00:21:54 - 00:25:26 New Take on Romeo and Juliet