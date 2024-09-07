The ReMix - Best spots for European Fall Travel, Boston Band JVK, Boston Arts Festival In this week's edition of The ReMix hosted by Anna Meiler, Jordyn Jagolinzer speaks to Christine Van Blokland of the Curious Traveler on PBS about fall travel around Europe and tips for women who are traveling solo. Breana Pitts discusses a new national tour with the Boston-based band JVK. Chris Tanaka looks at some of the artwork at the Boston Arts Festival at Christopher Columbus Park, including some inspired by an artist's family heritage. And Donnell Rawlings talks about his new Netflix special and the topic of politics in his comedy. Curious Traveler 00:00:00 - 00:08:48 JVK 00:08:49 - 00:15:29 Boston Arts Festival 00:15:30 - 00:19:50 Donnell Rawlings 00:19:51 - 00:21:58