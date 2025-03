Neighbors Cafe in Taunton offers coffee roasted in-house, matcha and homemade syrups.

Taunton's Neighbors Cafe started roasting coffee in a garage; now, it has a cafe Neighbors Cafe in Taunton offers coffee roasted in-house, matcha and homemade syrups.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On