Summer hairstyles, Jaws 50th anniversary, Back Door Donuts - The ReMix On this week's The ReMix, stylist Giles Robinson helps us figure out the best hairstyles for Summer months. Back Door Donuts gives a preview of their latest sugary treats. Yankee Magazine has exclusive Jaws photos not seen in more than 50 years. The new podcast Everything Hurts and how it's helping women as they age. Plus, a new Winnie the Pooh exhibit at the Boston Children's Museum.