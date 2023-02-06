Watch CBS News

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady?

The Patriots giving Tom Brady a one-day contract has been all the talk, but there are a number of different ways that the Pats can -- and will -- honor the GOAT. Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria discuss on Sports Final.
