Short-term rental showdown on Nantucket Nantucket voters will decide tonight if the island can allow short-term rentals at a town hall meeting tonight. Local business owner Evan Marley gives his take on why it needs to pass. An organization called ACK now has been championing against short-term rentals. This is the statement from Peter McCausland. "We back the Planning Board compromise article 2 proposed by Dave Iverson, Chair of the Planning Board. It isn’t what we campaigned for over the last 7 years, but we feel this debate has to end. We hope article 2 passes as it is crucial to the future of the community."