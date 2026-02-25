Watch CBS News

"Severance" star Britt Lower explains why Outdoor Retreat episode is one of her favorites

Fresh off her first Emmy win, Lower has been nominated for two Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA as part of the hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" (Best Actress and Best Ensemble). She spoke to CBS News Boston's Joe Weil about being a part of the show, and how she prepares differently for Helly R. and Helena Eagan scenes. Plus, she explains why the Outdoor Retreat episode in Season 2 is one of her favorites.
