"Severance" star Britt Lower explains why Outdoor Retreat episode is one of her favorites Fresh off her first Emmy win, Lower has been nominated for two Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA as part of the hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" (Best Actress and Best Ensemble). She spoke to CBS News Boston's Joe Weil about being a part of the show, and how she prepares differently for Helly R. and Helena Eagan scenes. Plus, she explains why the Outdoor Retreat episode in Season 2 is one of her favorites.