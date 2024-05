Red Sox unsung heroes so far, and a Chris Sale reunion in Atlanta The Red Sox ran into a hot Twins team over the weekend, but took the series finale on Sunday thanks to another unsung arm in the rotation: Cooper Criswell. Dan Roche and Joe Weil discuss the righty's emergence in the rotation, Boston's power returning on Sunday, and look ahead to this week's visit to Atlanta where they'll square off against the Braves and old friend Chris Sale.