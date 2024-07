Rafael Devers is an all-time Yankee killer, & Duran, Houck are named first-time All-Stars Devers once again torched the Yankees as the Sox took two out of three against New York and went 5-1 on their road trip. Dan Roche and Joe Weil break down Devers' weekend and overall season while also heaping praise on the Sox other two All-Stars as well. To close out, they ponder how the team can play better at home.