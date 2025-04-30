Pats Caedan Wallace to meet Boys Town kids who created footwear for "My Cause, My Cleats" Wallace for NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" represented Boys Town, a non-profit that offers a broad spectrum of child and family services, community programs, and crisis services. Wallace will be traveling to Omaha, Nebraska to meet the kids who created his cleats that he wore last December. The Patriots offensive lineman and Glenn Hofmann of Boys Town spoke with Joe Weil how the partnership happened and why the cause matters to Wallace.