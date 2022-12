At a dangerousness hearing, John Grace was ordered to stay home and wear a GPS bracelet. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Parent arrested, accused of threatening Concord school superintendent At a dangerousness hearing, John Grace was ordered to stay home and wear a GPS bracelet. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On