School Closings
CBS News Boston: Free 24/7 News
NEXT Weather
CBS Boston App
CBSNews.com
TV Schedule
Contact
CBS+
Paramount+
News
Weather
Sports
Video
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet Our Team
Station Info
Contests
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Search
Search
Live TV
Watch CBS News
Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for January 11
Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On