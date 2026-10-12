"Heaven forbid": Mike Johnson says he intends to remain GOP leader if Republicans lose House majority

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he intends to serve as GOP leader if Republicans lose their House majority in November — but he remains bullish about the party's chances despite significant headwinds.

"In the unlikely scenario where we lost the majority, I would expect my colleagues would ask me to continue leading this conference, even if we have divided government," Johnson told CBS News' Robert Costa in an interview near Johnson's hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Johnson, who has led House Republicans as speaker since 2023, has repeatedly pushed back on questions about his plans if the GOP loses the majority in the lower chamber in November. Known for his optimistic outlook, the speaker has expressed confidence that Republicans will hold on to the chamber, or even grow their narrow majority. But midterm dynamics traditionally boost the party opposing the party in control of the White House, and the unpopular war in Iran, high gas and diesel prices and other controversial Trump administration policies have added to those challenges for the GOP.

Last week, a comment Johnson made to Fox News on his plans for his future fueled speculation that he could retire from politics, as he suggested that he could go back to his hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business if the GOP loses the House majority.

"It's just hilarious," Johnson said of the interest the comment spurred, telling Costa that the remark was "tongue in cheek."

"What I was trying to say to them is that throughout my whole life, my number one objective is to be of my highest and best use to God and to my country, and that's always what I've thought," Johnson said. "And I was trying to make the point that if God has a different design, then we'll follow that. But what I believe is, I'm going to be the speaker of the House for at least two more years."



But Johnson added, "If, heaven forbid, we lost the majority, I would expect my colleagues would call upon me to continue to lead the conference in divided government."

"My intention is to stay and serve, and that's what I've been doing, as best I can," he said.

Johnson has been campaigning heavily in recent weeks, with plans to hit 40 districts in 22 states before polls close on Election Day. He made a case for his continued leadership — whether in the majority or the minority — pointing to the millions of dollars he's brought in for Republicans this cycle, his busy travel schedule, and his work to corral a sometimes volatile GOP majority in this Congress.

"I'm not sure what the case would be for any alternative," he said. "I intend to stay and lead."

When pressed by Costa on whether he has it in him to be a tough, combative minority leader in the current political environment, Johnson pointed to his time on the House Judiciary Committee and his defense of President Trump during his two impeachment trials.

"I was a litigator in my past life — constitutional law attorney. We can be tough, but we can be happy warriors," he said. "That's what Ronald Reagan was. That's what I fashioned myself as."



But Johnson was clear: he has "no intention other than winning this majority and serving as speaker."

"That is what's going to happen," Johnson said. "And I'm telling you, I'm leaving it all in the field to do it."