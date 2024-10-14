Watch CBS News

MIT professors share Nobel Prize in economics

Three Americans won the Nobel Prize in economics Monday. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and James Robinson conducts his research at the University of Chicago. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
