A Marstons Mills man allegedly fired a high-powered air rifle at a crew trimming trees in his neighborhood. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Man accused of firing air rifle at tree workers on Cape Cod A Marstons Mills man allegedly fired a high-powered air rifle at a crew trimming trees in his neighborhood. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On