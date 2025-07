"Little House on the Prairie" star Alison Arngrim brings national tour to Provincetown Former "Little House on the Prairie" child star and outspoken activist Alison Arngrim is on a world tour, bringing her critically acclaimed stand-up to Provincetown. The tour kicked off last week, and if you missed it, there's still time to see her in person Tuesday night. WBZ-TV’s Breana Pitts spoke with Arngrim to learn about her tour and what her fans should expect when she takes the stage.