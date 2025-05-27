Manoa Poke Shop in Somerville makes a 'Lilo and Stitch' Hawaiian inspired meal on The ReMix.

'Lilo and Stitch' inspired meal Manoa Poke Shop in Somerville makes a 'Lilo and Stitch' Hawaiian inspired meal on The ReMix.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On