It's National Ice Cream Day! Here's one way to celebrate. Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day! Cone or cup, vanilla or chocolate, go enjoy a scoop of your favorite flavor! FoMu Ice Cream of Boston is serving up their treats for breakfast while highlighting their dairy-free and vegan flavors. Owner Deena Jalal joined WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan and Jacob Wycoff Sunday for a demonstration.