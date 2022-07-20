CBS News Boston: Free 24/7 News
NEXT Weather
CBS Boston App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
News
All News
Health
I-Team
Politics
Education
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
New England Living
Weather
Next Weather Forecast
Radar & Maps
School Closings
School Visits
Sports
All Sports
CBS Sports HQ
Patriots
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Revolution
Odds
Video
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet Our Team
Station Info
Contests
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
'I didn't want to die,' accuser testifies at Victor Pena kidnapping and rape trial
WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On