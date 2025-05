Karen Read's defense began its cross-examination of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik Thursday, focusing on fired Trooper Michael Proctor.

Full cross-examination of Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik on Karen Read trial Day 12 Karen Read's defense began its cross-examination of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik Thursday, focusing on fired Trooper Michael Proctor.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On