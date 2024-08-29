From Jaws to Sammy Sullivan to its new Boston hub, the head of LEGO Americas talks bricks and beyond
WBZ's Paula Ebben sat down with the Regional President, Americas of the LEGO Group, Skip Kodak. They discuss the new regional hub opening up next year in Boston and the long-term jobs they will be adding.
Topics also include:
The price of LEGO bricks on the secondary market and how much they can be worth
Rugby Olympian Sammy Sullivan and her love of LEGO and how they honored her great play in Paris
The LEGO Group's new deal with Nike
The LEGO Ideas Jaws playset just released
Climate change and how the LEGO Group is pivoting to meet those challenges
The LEGO Group's manufacturing expansion in the United States
International Day of Play
Harnessing play for children and its importance in their development into adulthood