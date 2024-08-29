From Jaws to Sammy Sullivan to its new Boston hub, the head of LEGO Americas talks bricks and beyond WBZ's Paula Ebben sat down with the Regional President, Americas of the LEGO Group, Skip Kodak. They discuss the new regional hub opening up next year in Boston and the long-term jobs they will be adding. Topics also include: The price of LEGO bricks on the secondary market and how much they can be worth Rugby Olympian Sammy Sullivan and her love of LEGO and how they honored her great play in Paris The LEGO Group's new deal with Nike The LEGO Ideas Jaws playset just released Climate change and how the LEGO Group is pivoting to meet those challenges The LEGO Group's manufacturing expansion in the United States International Day of Play Harnessing play for children and its importance in their development into adulthood