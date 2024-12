Did the NFL turn its back on Bill Belichick, and who will join him at UNC? Bill Belichick is heading to college after accepting the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina. Why weren't there any NFL jobs for the six-time Super Bowl champ? And who will join Belichick on his coaching staff at Chapel Hill? Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss Belichick's new gig on Patriots 1st Down!