Dozens of fellow residents witnessed Russell and Nancine Osborn exchange vows Valentine's Day afternoon. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Couple who met at Shirley senior living community get married on Valentine's Day Dozens of fellow residents witnessed Russell and Nancine Osborn exchange vows Valentine's Day afternoon. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On