Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals preview: Can Boston keep Luka and Kyrie in check? The Celtics and the Mavericks will finally tip off the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston. Will the Celtics be able to keep Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in check? Who on the Mavs will guard Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? And who could step up big for the Celtics with a championship on the line? Steve Burton and Cedric Maxwell break it all down!