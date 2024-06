Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals: Is Kyrie Irving a changed man? Neither party looks back fondly at Kryie Irving's time with the Celtics, but the talented guard seems like a new person in Dallas. Has Kyrie changed, and how is he going to react when Boston fan get on his during the Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals? The Eagle Tribune's Bill Burt joined Steve Burton on Sports Final to discuss the "new" Kyrie Irving.