Jarren Duran apologized for aiming a homophobic slur at a heckling fan at Fenway Park Sunday. WBZ TV's Penny Kmitt reports.

Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran apologize for homophobic slur aimed at heckling fan Jarren Duran apologized for aiming a homophobic slur at a heckling fan at Fenway Park Sunday. WBZ TV's Penny Kmitt reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On