A Massachusetts ballot question deals with legalizing psychedelic substances in the state. WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli reports.

Ballot question 4 would legalize natural psychedelic substances in Massachusetts A Massachusetts ballot question deals with legalizing psychedelic substances in the state. WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On