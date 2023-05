Before their annual Boston tour stop the Alvin Ailey dance company made community a priority. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Alvin Ailey dancers give free lessons to community before Boston shows Before their annual Boston tour stop the Alvin Ailey dance company made community a priority. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On