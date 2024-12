AJ Dybantsa on his decision to go to BYU, life as projected No. 1 pick in NBA Draft Brockton native AJ Dybantsa announced that he'll be going to BYU for the 2025 college basketball season, before he heads off to a career in the NBA. He talks to WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about why he chose BYU, what he hopes to accomplish and experience in college before moving on to the NBA, and his connection to the Boston area.