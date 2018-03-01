Nick Giovanni (WBZ-TV)

Nick Giovanni is a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

Giovanni joined WBZ-TV in September 2016 from WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C, where he spent two years as a morning news anchor and sports reporter. Prior to WUSA-TV, Giovanni was the weekend sports anchor for KPRC-TV in Houston, TX where he covered the Houston Texans from their playoff run to Gillette Stadium in 2013 and to New York City for the 2014 NFL Draft. Giovanni started his career at WJXT-TV in his hometown of Jacksonville, FL.

Giovanni graduated from the University of Florida. He is proud to call Boston home.