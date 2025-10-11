Massachusetts high school karate student is also hard at work to help veterans in need

A high school senior in Duxbury, Massachusetts is a quiet force to be reckoned with. Not only does she excel at karate but she's also working to help veterans experiencing homelessness.

Sophia Bethoney has been studying uechi ryu karate since she was 6 years old under a relative she refers to as Sensei Bob.

Red belt in karate

"If Sophia said more than three words in the whole six years that she trained with me, she's so quiet, but she was just an incredible fighter," said "Sensei Bob," Bob Bethoney.

"You have to be really focused when you're doing all this. It's not just kick or punch the bag. You have to really set your mind to it, and just go for it," said Bethoney. "I definitely try to keep an open mind and have a growth mentality because it's OK to make mistakes or not know how to do something the first time. But as long as you're open and willing to learn, that's most important."

Bethoney has progressed as far as she could up the ranks to a red belt, embracing the idea of becoming her best self.

"Karate teaches you a way of life and the way of life is the humility, the caring, the thing's that's most important and the number one is respect," said Bob Bethoney.

That sense of respect driven home in the dojo laid a foundation for what now drives Bethoney. Whether she's orchestrating ice cream socials for South Shore seniors or following her other passion established early on - construction.

Working with family's construction business

"When I was about 6 years old, I started pushing brooms at the job sites for my family's construction company," said Bethoney. "And over time, I really got into the marketing and design aspects that really take place."

When she gets home from high school, Bethoney often turns the dining room into her interior design room. She's mapped out the look of at least a dozen accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, that her family's built.

"I am really excited to see how each project turns out because it's really cool to have something in your mind and then just to see it in person, it's just unreal."

Her latest vision is building an ADU for a veteran experiencing homelessness.

"We're looking to do a 100% donated labor and materials ADU because we want to honor them and thank them for their service," said Bethoney.

While it's still in the early stages, Bethoney's goal is to complete the project while she's still in high school, in hopes of building something that can grow.

When asked what she gets out of helping people, Bethoney said, "If I could just inspire at least one person to go and do something to change the world like I'm trying to, then my job is, like, that's all I'm looking for is just to change the world."