Alex Bregman unveils "Bregman's Beer" in collaboration with Samuel Adams

Alex Bregman has officially made it in Boston. Forget all the homers and slick plays he's made for the Red Sox this season; Bregman now has his own beer from Samuel Adams.

The Red Sox third baseman spent his Thursday off-day behind the bar in Boston, as he and Samuel Adams unveiled a special limited-edition collaboration, "Bregman's Beer," at the brewery's downtown taproom. The brew is a bold, citrusy pale ale that promises to deliver "zesty citrus hops, subtle pine undertones, and a clean, refreshing finish."

"We wanted to partner up with Sam Adams and give something back to the fans here in Boston. They've embraced me as the new guy and we wanted to create a beer they could drink while watching Red Sox baseball games," Bregman told WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni. "I had a lot of fun creating it and am looking forward to everyone enjoying them while watching the Red Sox win some baseball games."

Bregman said he wasn't the "brains" behind the brew, but said Sam Adams crafted an "incredible" beer.

"It's light and nice, something I would enjoy while watching some sporting events," he said.

Bregman even received props from Sam Adams staffers for his veteran-like pours on Thursday. "Bregman's Beer," which has a 5.8 percent ABV, is now available in limited-edition cans and at the Downtown Taproom while supplies last.

Bregman said he'd be bringing each of his Red Sox teammates a four pack, and hopes to be cracking plenty of celebratory drinks with everyone in the coming months.

"I know we have big goals for this season, and hopefully we can make it a long way and celebrate after with a four-pack," he said.

Alex Bregman on 2025 Boston Red Sox

Bregman has had an excellent first season with the Red Sox after signing with the team during spring training. Through 76 games, he's slashing .299/.379/.542 with 16 home runs, 22 doubles, 50 RBI and 47 runs scored. He's been a veteran voice for the clubhouse too, and has been fully embraced by Boston fans.

Bregman said he felt at home right away with the Red Sox, from his very first at-bat at Fenway Park.

"We've loved every second here," Bregman said. "Fenway has been electric this year. We've been playing some winning baseball and being able to get out into the community, going out to eat and enjoying everything about Boston, it's been incredible."

Boston is coming off a 2-4 road trip after dropping two of three to both the Padres and the Astros. The team sits at 66-56 and currently occupies the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

"Sitting back now on this off day, looking at the season so far, I think we're in a good spot. We're playing good baseball and guys are continuing to get better and better," Bregman said Thursday. "We're right where we want to be and we have to continue to fight and keep pushing. Hopefully get into that postseason, and who knows, maybe chase the division too."

The Red Sox are five games back of the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. It will take a lot to overcome that deficit, but Bregman said the team is locked in and ready to make a run to October.

"Every single game down the stretch is crucial. It's fun this time of the year. August and September baseball when you have a chance to go to the postseason -- there is nothing like it and I know everyone is fired up," said Bregman.

Bregman and the Red Sox will be back in action Friday night when they welcome the Miami Marlins into town for a three-game set at Fenway Park.