57-year-old pro boxer from South Boston prepares for his final fight. "It teaches you life."

Charlie LoGrasso of South Boston is said to be the oldest professional boxer of all-time in New England. At age 57, he's getting into the ring one final time this weekend.

LoGrasso is a Southie original who starts each workday riding his bike from his home to Copley Square, where he punches in as a laborer for the Boston Public Library.

"We do all types of tasks. You name it, we do it, including some custodial work, if we have to fill in sometimes," he told WBZ-TV.

But once he punches out at his day job, Lograsso straps on the gloves for his other profession.

"I must have boxed, geez, thousands and thousands of rounds in the gym," he said.

LoGrasso first got in the ring back in the 1970's.

"As this young kid, I was skinny, would get in street fights and I wouldn't do to well. So, I figured, let me go to the gym and learn how to defend myself," he said.

LoGrasso went on to win a pair of Golden Gloves in Lowell, Massachusetts in the 1980's and 90's.

Now, after a 30-year hiatus, he's back in the ring, as a grandfather, with Michael Firicano in his corner.

"Any time you hear a 57-year-old old getting back in the ring, you're like 'Oh geez,'" Firicano said.

But in LoGrasso's case, he's done more than hold his own against guys half his age. He's even registered a first-round knockout.

"He knows how to move. He knows how to think. His boxing IQ is unmatched," said Firicano.

Charlie LoGrasso (right) with his trainer Michael Firicano. CBS Boston

This week, LoGrasso, who's also an award-winning screenwriter making short films in his spare time, is training for the final fight of his career.

"I'm writing a horror flick now, it's the story of my life," he said laughing.

He's hoping to make it a Hollywood ending.

"Boxing is analogous to life. It teaches you life. You don't quit. I'm not going to quit. I can only fight now, but I can write until forever, right, until I'm gone," he said.

LoGrasso will fight Juan Zapata this Saturday night at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts. The doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.