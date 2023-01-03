Watch CBS News
ZLINE gas ranges recalled due to carbon monoxide leaks

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Some ZLINE gas stoves sold at Best Buy, Lowe's and Home Depot are being recalled. The ZLINE 30 and 36-inch gas ranges could leak carbon monoxide.

Consumers should stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until a free repair is available through ZLINE. The range tops are unaffected by the issue.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission.

For more information visit: www.cpsc.gov

First published on January 2, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

