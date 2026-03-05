Massachusetts brides scrambling after popular wedding photographer company goes bankrupt

Brides across the country, including several in Massachusetts, are scrambling after a popular wedding photography company suddenly went bankrupt.

Yours Truly Media filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the Texas Bankruptcy Court on February 26. The company said that it was more than $2 million in debt and had hundreds of creditors.

This May, Kelsey Brenner and her fiancé Ben, will tie the knot after ten years together. The wedding had been planned for over a year and Brenner had booked both a photographer and videographer through the company.

The bride from Holden, Massachusetts was left scrambling with just 85 days to go before her wedding.

"I don't like yelling, but I was like, 'What am I gonna do?'" Brenner said. "I immediately went to Facebook and the Brides pages and just so many women were coming together trying to make warnings about this company."

Brenner said that Yours Truly Media never returned her over $3,000 deposit either, so she filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

"I've started working per diem within my company, extra days and extra hours to try to compensate for the lost funds because I don't want to be in a bad financial place going into the wedding," Brenner explained.

The couple has luckily found a last-minute replacement, but Brenner said that the ordeal added unnecessary stress to what should be one of the happiest times of her life.

"It was just disgusting. It was awful. And I feel for every bride that's in my position as well," Brenner said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the attorney for Yours Truly Media, but we have not heard back.