Pickup truck crashes into Yarmouth bank after hitting other cars, witnesses say

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

YARMOUTH - A pickup truck hit several cars before crashing into a Yarmouth bank late Friday morning, witnesses say.

Kyle Dailey shared video from the chaotic scene with WBZ-TV. He said it appeared the driver had a medical issue, and the first person to get to the truck had to take the driver's foot off the gas.

The TD Bank is on Route 28. Police said the street between Wood Road and Forest Road will be closed while they work "a major accident." Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Video showed at least one car with significant damage at the Piccadilly Cafe & Deli next door. Photos show the bank sustained damage as well.

The pickup truck that hit a bank in Yarmouth Nate Higgins and Missy Jones

No information about possible injuries was immediately available. 

First published on October 20, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

