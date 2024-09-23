81-year-old driver faces new charges in Yarmouth boat trailer crash that killed teen, uncle

YARMOUTH - An 81-year-old driver is facing new charges weeks after after police say he hit a boat trailer that was pulled over on a Yarmouth street, killing a 14-year-old boy and his uncle who were trying to make roadside repairs.

Peter Richmond, of Yarmouth Port, now faces a second count of motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation for the Aug. 30 crash on North Main Street, Yarmouth police said Monday.

Cornelius Allen Bottomley, a 54-year-old from Hanover, died from his injuries on Sept. 13, according to an obituary. His nephew, John Hughan, of Norwell, died on the day of the crash. Police said another person was also seriously injured in the crash but they have not been named.

Yarmouth crash pinned person between boat and truck

Bottomley and his nephew were towing the boat when an axle broke on their trailer. They got out of their truck and were trying to fix it when police say a Cadillac SUV driven by Richmond crashed into the boat trailer from behind, causing it to hit the victims.

Multiple people called 911 to report that someone was pinned between the boat and the truck just south of the Great Western Road intersection.

"The Yarmouth Police Department extends their condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who have been impacted by this tragic incident," the department said in a statement.

Police did not say when Richmond was due to appear in court.

Uncle and nephew remembered for their kindness

Bottomley was the vice president of treasury and financial operations at Granite Telecommunications in Quincy, his obituary states. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Allen was known for his quick wit, boisterous laugh, kind heart, brilliant mind, and fierce loyalty to family and friends," his obituary said.

Hughan was a Norwell High School student and Boy Scout who loved playing lacrosse and soccer.

"His friends and classmates describe him as kind, always with a smile," his obituary said.