Watch CBS News
Local News

4th of July fireworks explosion in Yarmouth leaves man with 'traumatic' leg, hand injuries

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

YARMOUTH – A man suffered life-threatening injuries on the 4th of July during a fireworks explosion in West Yarmouth.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cocheset Path.

Firefighters said a 40-year-old man suffered "traumatic injuries" to his leg and hand from the explosion.

First responders asked for a MedFlight helicopter, but they were unable to fly due to weather.

The man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis with life-threatening injuries.

"This is a reminder that the use, possession, or sale of fireworks is illegal in the state of Massachusetts," the Yarmouth Fire Department said in a statement. "According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are approximately 10,000 fireworks injuries per year treated at emergency departments. Please leave the fireworks to the professionals, and have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.