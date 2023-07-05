4th of July fireworks explosion in Yarmouth leaves man with 'traumatic' leg, hand injuries

YARMOUTH – A man suffered life-threatening injuries on the 4th of July during a fireworks explosion in West Yarmouth.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cocheset Path.

Firefighters said a 40-year-old man suffered "traumatic injuries" to his leg and hand from the explosion.

First responders asked for a MedFlight helicopter, but they were unable to fly due to weather.

The man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis with life-threatening injuries.

"This is a reminder that the use, possession, or sale of fireworks is illegal in the state of Massachusetts," the Yarmouth Fire Department said in a statement. "According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are approximately 10,000 fireworks injuries per year treated at emergency departments. Please leave the fireworks to the professionals, and have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration."