Report: Giants, Padres could turn attention to Bogaerts after missing out on Judge

BOSTON -- Baseball's biggest name -- and bat -- in free agency is off the market, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees on a massive nine-year deal. The San Francisco Giants made a strong push for Judge, but couldn't get the reigning AL MVP to switch coasts.

But after missing out on Judge, the Giants may turn their attention to another AL East star: Red Sox free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

According to Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Giants "are now expected to pursue one of the remaining three shortstops on the free-agent market — Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson."

And San Fran may not be the only National League team looking to get Bogaerts to come out West. The San Diego Padres made a big push for Trea Turner before he signed his $300 million deal with the Phillies earlier this week, and general manager A.J. Preller "could embark upon a more serious pursuit of Bogaerts," according to the Athletic.

So there are two teams with deep pockets added to the list of potential suitors for Bogaerts. The Red Sox keep saying that the shortstop is their primary target this offseason, but have yet to make a competitive offer to the face of their franchise, according to a report.