Accused drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash on Lowell Connector

A wrong-way driver crashed into another car in Lowell, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning, killing another driver, police said.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 29-year-old Derek Witzenman of Woburn was drunk and driving in the wrong direction when he slammed his vehicle into a car on the Lowell Connector just after 1 a.m.

"First responders transported the operator and passenger of the second vehicle to Lowell General Hospital for a MedFlight to Boston. Unfortunately, the operator succumbed to their injuries," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement. "The State Police offers our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim."

One person was killed in the wrong-way crash on the Lowell Connector, November 5, 2025. Eric Courtemanche

The driver's name has not been made public and there's no word yet on the condition of the passenger.

All inbound lanes on the connector were closed for nearly three hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Witzenman will be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court. He's facing several charges, including operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation.

Lowell is 31 miles north of Boston.