Young Massachusetts sisters hold rugby fundraiser to help kids with epilepsy get service dogs

A first-of-its kind rugby fundraiser was held Sunday at the Irish Cultural Center in Canton. The event was organized to help families with kids battling epilepsy, inspired by a brave young girl and her older sister, both who are determined to make a difference.

Twelve-year-old Parker Vitagliano-Hill, a rugby player herself, said her younger sister, 8-year-old Alana, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of two, is her "whole world."

The Vitagliano-Hill family obtained a brown chocolate lab medical service dog named Rosie.

"She can actually smell certain types of seizures that Alana's about to have and give us as her family an extra moment or two to keep her safe," mother Alicia Vitagliano said.

The purpose of Sunday's event was to help raise awareness for epilepsy and provide support so kids living in New England with epilepsy can obtain their own seizure alert dog.

It was all inspired by Parker's love for her sister. WBZ-TV featured Parker and Alana as part of our MVP series.

"She's done so good in school despite having epilepsy. She's been an amazing person, friend, family member, everything," Parker said.

"Parker was very clear that she wants other kids to feel the safety, security and freedom that Rosie allows her sister," added Alicia.

Word of Parker's mission reached the passionate World Cup soccer fanbase of Scotland's Tartan Army, who came to show their support and even had her try on the signature Boston traffic cone. They also participated in the rugby game.

"What an incredible big sister she is to look out for her sister like this and to bring all these people together," said Danny Campbell of the Tartan Army. "You can be young and still make a massive change."

The need for these service dogs is huge. The family says Rosie has become big part of their family and want to see other families have the same experience.

"It's meant a lot. It's done so much. it's changed how we live, it's changed how my sister lives," Parker said.

The family said the goal is raise $10,000 to help start the grant funding process so people can get the help they need.