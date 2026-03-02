World Baseball Classic starts Wednesday. Here are the Red Sox who are playing.

The World Baseball Classic is set to get underway, and there will be plenty of Boston Red Sox players representing countries from around the globe.

The last time the World Baseball Classic was played, Japan defeated the United States, 3-2, in the 2023 championship game. The United States won the 2017 tournament.

Red Sox in the World Baseball Classic

Boston's standout outfielders will all be headed to the tournament. Roman Anthony will play for the United States, Jarren Duran for Mexico, Ceddanne Rafaela for Netherlands and Wilyer Abreu on Venezuela.

Relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock will play for Team USA along with Anthony. Starting pitcher Brayan Bello will take the ball for the Dominican Republic and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida will be on Japan's roster.

Newly acquired first baseman Willson Contreras will also be representing Venezuela, as will pitcher Ranger Suarez, who signed in Boston this offseason.

Jack Anderson and Nate Eaton will play for Great Britain, Tayron Guerrero for Colombia, and Greg Weissert for Italy while Jovani Moran and Eduardo Rivera will both play for Puerto Rico.

World Baseball Classic schedule

Pool play starts Wednesday at 10 p.m. eastern time in Tokyo when Chinese Taipei plays Australia in a game that technically gets underway on Thursday in Japan. That is a Pool C matchup, followed hours later by Czechia against Korea.

On Friday at 11 a.m., Cuba plays Panama in San Juan, Puerto Rico during Pool A action.

In Pool B, Mexico and Great Britain play Friday in Houston, Texas, followed by the United States versus Brazil at 8 p.m.

Miami hosts Pool D action, with the first game taking place Friday at noon between Netherlands and Venezuela.

Following pool play, quarterfinal matchups will be played March 13 and 14. The semifinals will be played on March 15 and 16, and a champion will be crowned March 17 in Miami.