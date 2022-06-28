Watch CBS News
Worcester State Rep. David LeBoeuf accepts plea deal in drunk driving arrest

BOSTON – A state lawmaker from Worcester accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit has accepted a plea deal. State Rep. David LeBoeuf will lose his license for 45 days and will be forced to pay $600 in fines.

LeBoeuf was arrested in April. State Police troopers said his SUV "appeared to be disabled and smoking" near the Adams MBTA station on the Burgin Parkway in Quincy.

Police say they found nine empty nips and two cans of wine in his vehicle. His vehicle was also missing a front tire.

LeBoeuf apologized and said he would get treatment. 

