Mother, daughter identified as 2 shot and killed in horrific Worcester ambush

By Beth Germano

CBS Boston

WORCESTER - Worcester Police confirmed Wednesday that the two people shot and killed in a horrifying ambush Tuesday afternoon were a mother and daughter.

The two were in a parked SUV on Lisbon Street near Englewood Avenue when their car was sprayed with gunfire just after 3 p.m. Police said both were rushed to a hospital where they died.

"The victims were identified as a mother and her daughter," police said in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon. They did not release the victims' names or ages.

There have been no arrests and there's no word yet on a motive. Police had placed more than 40 evidence markers in the street after the shooting.

The mother and daughter were in an SUV on Lisbon Street in Worcester March 5 when they were shot and killed. CBS Boston

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 12:23 PM EST

