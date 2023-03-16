'No homework days' proposed by Worcester School Committee member

WORCESTER - When the dismissal bell rings, the last thing most students want to do when they get home is more schoolwork.

"Depending on how much I want to do it kind of sucks because I might not be able to finish in time," said eighth grader Jaheim Merrill.

One Worcester School Committee member could soon be considered a hero in the halls, proposing an idea to cut back on how much homework students in this district should get.

"We are expecting that students in middle school have about two hours of homework at night and our high school students have three hours plus at night," school committee member Molly McCullough told WBZ-TV. "If you have three hours of homework a night, you might not be done until 11 o'clock at night."

It can be a struggle for students with extracurricular activities like sports and after school clubs.

"They get up at six in the morning," said Lisa Pressley, a Worcester grandparent. "When do they get to be kids? By the time they get home they go in their room. They're tired!"

There were mixed feelings in the school pick-up line at the Forest Grove Middle School in Worcester.

"Kids never want homework, but they need it! That's what I believe," said one grandparent.

If you ask a student, well, you know what their answer will be.

"It kind of sucks because I want to enjoy my day after being home from school," said Merrill.

McCullough is introducing the idea at a school committee meeting Thursday night, creating "no homework days" throughout the school year. She wants parents to know this is just an idea that's far from reality right now.

"Today is just the initial meeting where it'll be proposed," McCullough said.

Ahead of the meeting, at least one parent agrees with the measure to ease up on students.

"They're already in school for six hours a day. They need to unwind," Kayla Merrill explained.