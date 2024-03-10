Worcester police release new photos of Dejan Belnavis, wanted in murders of mother and daughter

Reward offered for information about second suspect in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER – Police in Worcester released additional photos of Dejan Belnavis, wanted in connection with the murders of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter last week.

Chasity Nunez, 27, and her daughter Zella were shot and killed Tuesday while sitting in a parked SUV on Englewood Ave.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Belnavis' arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Additional photos of Dejan Belnavis are below.



Send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at https://t.co/c7TV55iyeo. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. pic.twitter.com/MNgkKivp4Z — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 10, 2024

After the shooting, police tracked the alleged getaway car to Hartford, Connecticut. Belnavis has relatives in the area and was seen on surveillance video getting out of the car.

A second suspect in the shooting, Karel Mangual, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Mangual's defense attorney argued during the arraignment that there is no evidence of his client holding a gun or shooting.

In 2016, Mangual pleaded guilty to charges that included armed assault to murder and possessing a loaded machine gun and received a sentence of 3 to 5 years in state prison.

Chasity and 11-year-old Zella Nunez were shot and killed in Worcester on March 5, 2024. Nunez family

Chasity Nunez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard for four years, while Worcester Public Schools described her daughter Zella as a "high-achieving sixth-grade student who had many friends and was well respected by her teachers."

Anyone with information on Belnavis' whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police or Massachusetts State Police.