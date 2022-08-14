Watch CBS News
Worcester man killed after being struck by multiple cars during hit-and-run

WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.

State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.

Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410. 

