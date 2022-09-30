Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors

By Christina Hager

/ CBS Boston

Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors
Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors 02:21

WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again.  

"To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk. 

"Not guilty," she said.

5p-hager-worcester-fire-charges-frame-138.jpg
Yvonne Ngoiri pled not guilty to setting fire to a Worcester apartment building in May. CBS Boston

She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others.

"People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve that," said one neighbor. "Nobody deserves that." 

The fire that started in the rear of the building scared neighbors out of their beds just after 3:30 in the morning on May 14. One resident jumped from a window. The men who didn't survive were 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 47-year-old Joseph Mohamed Garchali, 41-year-old Vincent Page, and the youngest victim, Marcel Fontaine. 

After the fire, his sister told us he was loved. "It's never easy losing a family member, especially when they're only 29 years old," said Renee Fontaine.

worcester-fire.jpg
Four people died in a fire on Gage Street in Worcester in May. WBZ-TV

"It's nice to know that whoever's accountable is wherever they're supposed to be; they're not here anymore," said Lindsay Ricardi, who lives a couple of doors down. She said the property that burned down at 2 Gage St. had raised concerns for her and other neighbors through the years.

About Ngoiri, she said, "I don't know how long she's been there, but long enough for us to know who she is when she walks by. She kind of makes a scene."

Ngoiri is being held without bail and is due back in court November 29.

Christina Hager
hager-2022.jpg

Christina Hager is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter with the I-Team at WBZ-TV News. She has spent more than two decades covering major breaking news events across the country, including extensive daily coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.