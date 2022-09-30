Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors

WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again.

"To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk.

"Not guilty," she said.

Yvonne Ngoiri pled not guilty to setting fire to a Worcester apartment building in May. CBS Boston

She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others.

"People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve that," said one neighbor. "Nobody deserves that."

The fire that started in the rear of the building scared neighbors out of their beds just after 3:30 in the morning on May 14. One resident jumped from a window. The men who didn't survive were 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 47-year-old Joseph Mohamed Garchali, 41-year-old Vincent Page, and the youngest victim, Marcel Fontaine.

After the fire, his sister told us he was loved. "It's never easy losing a family member, especially when they're only 29 years old," said Renee Fontaine.

Four people died in a fire on Gage Street in Worcester in May. WBZ-TV

"It's nice to know that whoever's accountable is wherever they're supposed to be; they're not here anymore," said Lindsay Ricardi, who lives a couple of doors down. She said the property that burned down at 2 Gage St. had raised concerns for her and other neighbors through the years.

About Ngoiri, she said, "I don't know how long she's been there, but long enough for us to know who she is when she walks by. She kind of makes a scene."

Ngoiri is being held without bail and is due back in court November 29.